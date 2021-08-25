Getting Answers
Colleges, universities pushing for students to get vaccinated

(Dru Loman)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine, many schools and universities are changing their guidance for students when it comes to being vaccinated.

LSUS recently announced that students and faculty would be required to show proof of vaccination, or get tested for COVID-19 regularly in order to attend classes.

Similarly, Southern University stated all students and faculty must show proof of vaccination prior to the Spring 2022 pre-registration period, or fill out the proper paperwork to see if they can opt out.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) partnered with Ochsner to offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as part of their Back to School Bash. However, the college has not made vaccines required for students.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from students on how they feel about the recent changes.

