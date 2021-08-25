Bossier City student participating in Call Me MiSTER program at NSU selected for scholarship

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A student from Bossier City is the recipient of this year’s Big Al’s Rock It Scholarship at Northwestern State University.

Kyle Scott is an education major at NSU; he’s also vice president of the Call Me MiSTER (Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models) program, which aims to increase the number of Black male teachers in the classroom.

“We serve the community by going to a local elementary schools volunteering, helping teachers and students,” said Scott, who is majoring in health and physical education and plans to teach K-12.

Big Al’s Rock It Scholarship was started in 2017 by Rev. Eric Williams, pastor of The Rock Church in Shreveport. Recipients must maintain a 2.5 or better GPA; preference is given to students in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Scott is part of the first group of MiSTER students. NSU is part of a national recruitment and support program for Call Me MISTER. Prospective students must be a minority and come from an underserved, socioeconomically disadvantaged, and/or educationally at-risk community. Participants must major in early childhood education, elementary education, health and physical education, or music education, as well as show a record of high academic achievement. Participants must also partake in extracurricular and community activities.

For more information about the program, click here, or contact program coordinator, Ramona Wynder, at wynderr@nsula.edu or 318-357-4549.

