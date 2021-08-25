3-year-old dies after ‘accidental discharge’ of gun left within his reach

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 3-year-old child with a gunshot wound died within minutes of being brought to Minden Medical Center by his mother.

Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance described the shooting as the accidental discharge of a gun that was left where the child could reach it. The sheriff told KSLA News 12 that the gun was on at the foot of a bed in their home.

The boy’s mother then drove the wounded child about 10 miles to an emergency room, the sheriff added.

Bienville Parish authorities were notified at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 that 22-year-old Brianna Bissel, of Taylor, had brought her son Timothy Murphy to the Webster Parish hospital’s emergency room, according to a Facebook post by Ballance’s office.

The boy was pronounced dead at 11:01 p.m. Tuesday.

Preliminary investigation shows that the shooting occurred while the mother and child were in a travel trailer with her boyfriend, 19-year-old Arcadia resident Derome Williams, and after all three had gone to bed for the night.

“According to statements of the mother and boyfriend and evidence obtained at the scene, no foul play is suspected at this time,” the Facebook post states.

It goes on to say that a complete investigative report, including video statements, will be submitted to the Bienville Parish district attorney’s office for further review.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.