2 Caddo students arrested over social media posts

Woodlawn student found with gun at school after allegedly making a threatening Instagram post; Southwood student accused of using Snapchat to reportedly threaten to carry out a school shooting
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two Caddo public school students are accused of separately making social media posts with threatening messages that alluded to gun violence, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. And one allegedly was caught with a gun on campus.

Both were arrested the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Raybon Cole Marter, 18, was arrested at Southwood High in the 9000 block of Walker Road in Shreveport after allegedly posting a Snapchat message in which he reportedly threatened to carry out a school shooting. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of terrorizing.

Also Tuesday morning, authorities say they seized a handgun when they arrested a 15-year-old at Woodlawn Leadership Academy in the 7300 block of Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport.

That teen is suspected of posting two photographs of himself on Instagram. Authorities say one showed him placing a gun in a backpack, and the other showed him walking onto campus with the backpack.

School officials intercepted the 15-year-old when he arrived at Woodlawn. A search of his backpack turned up a loaded 9mm handgun and an extended magazine, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

That student was booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on charges of terrorizing and carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon on school property, authorities say.

ARRESTED: Southwood High student Raybon Cole Marter, 18, was arrested Aug. 24, 2021, at the...
ARRESTED: Southwood High student Raybon Cole Marter, 18, was arrested Aug. 24, 2021, at the Shreveport school for allegedly posting a Snapchat message in which he reportedly threatened to carry out a school shooting. Marter was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of terrorizing.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

