Woodlawn student found with gun at school after making allegedly threatening Instagram post

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two Caddo public school students are accused of separately making social media posts with threatening messages that alluded to gun violence, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. And one allegedly was caught with a gun on campus.

A 15-year-old was arrested the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Woodlawn Leadership Academy in the 7300 block of Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport.

He’s suspected of posting two photographs of himself on Instagram. Authorities say one showed him placing a gun in a backpack, and the other showed him walking onto campus with the backpack.

School officials intercepted the student when he arrived at Woodlawn. A search of his backpack turned up a loaded 9mm handgun and an extended magazine, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

He was booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on charges of terrorizing and carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon on school property.

Also on Tuesday, a student was arrested at Southwood High in the 9000 block of Walker Road after allegedly posting a Snapchat message in which the 18-year-old reportedly threatened to carry out a school shooting. Authorities say Raybon Cole Marter had no gun in his possession. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of terrorizing.

