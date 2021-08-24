Getting Answers
Willis-Knighton considering vaccine mandate for employees

Willis Knighton North in Shreveport
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 24, 2021
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Now that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has received full authorization from the FDA, a number of employers are considering mandating vaccines for its employees.

Willis-Knighton Health System is among those companies.

The health system’s executive senior vice president and CAO released the following statement about a possible vaccine mandate Tuesday, Aug. 24:

“As the FDA announced full approval of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine earlier today, Willis-Knighton Health System applauds this latest action signaling the safety, efficiency, and effectiveness of the vaccine for all currently approved age groups. The vaccine has proven to be the most effective measure in controlling the spread of the deadly virus, as 90-percent of our current hospitalizations, including those in the ICU and on ventilators, are unvaccinated patients. Presently, Willis-Knighton is facing its largest COVID inpatient and outpatient counts (e.g., more than 350 daily) while also managing routine illnesses and injuries (e.g., cardiac, hypertension, orthopedic, OB/GYN, and more) amid the greatest nationwide clinical care staffing shortage since the pandemic’s onset. As COVID numbers soar due to the most recent Delta variant, the availability of registered nurses (RNs) is at an all-time crisis level across America. Thus, Willis-Knighton must carefully evaluate and measure these and other clinical factors, including the possibility of mandatory employee vaccinations, to ensure that quality patient care is maintained through safe and adequate staffing.”

