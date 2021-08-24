Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texarkana health leaders hopeful FDA vaccine approval will lead to more vaccinations

(Isabelle Hanson/KFVS)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - United States regulators have given full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, and local health care leaders say this could be a game changer in the fight against the virus.

Last December the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana. Originally, the vaccine was authorized for emergency use, but now that has changed.

“To get the FDA approval means that people have safely been getting the vaccine over the last eight months or so have been doing predominantly well with the vaccine. It’s accomplishing its goal to prevent severe disease,” said Dr. Loren Robinson vise president and chief medical officer with the CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System.

Over the past couple of months, the vaccination rate had slowed down, but Robinson believes the FDA decision will see COVID vaccinations pick up.

“A lot of folks decided ‘I’m not going to get the vaccine until the FDA issues that full approval’ and now that full approval has come, we know we will be able to vaccinate more people. And some of the people concerned about that vaccine will now seek to get vaccinated,” said Robinson.

With the possible increase of people seeking the vaccine, Robinson said the availability for the COVID vaccine in the area is plentiful.

“The good thing about the FDA approval, and being in a small area, is several pharmacies in our area have the vaccine available,” said Robinson.

Health leaders say around 30,000 doses of vaccines have been administered through the Christus St. Michael Health System.

The FDA approval is for patients 16 and older, but Robinson says they still encourage those 12 and up to get the shot.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies Webster Parish man found dead in vehicle outside home in Shreveport
A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
2 killed, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting on 70th Street; family names 19-year-old female victim
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road....
Coroner’s office releases name of woman reportedly hit, killed by SPD officer west Shreveport
Arrest made after deadly shooting outside Shreveport liquor store
An elderly woman was stabbed in her face and elsewhere on her head Aug. 22, 2021, in...
Elderly woman stabbed in her face, head

Latest News

Willis Knighton North in Shreveport
Willis-Knighton considering vaccine mandate for employees; Ochsner pulls the trigger on vaccine mandate
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
La. Gov. John Bel Edwards visited LSU Health on Aug. 24 for an update on vaccination efforts in...
Gov. Edwards visits Shreveport vaccine clinic, talks mask mandate
Each center will have designated sitting areas as well as free bottled water.
Cooling centers open in Shreveport on Aug. 24