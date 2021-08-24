Shreveport City Council to discuss recycling, possible relocation of offices

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Today’s agenda includes a potential decision on if recycling will be returning to Shreveport, and a resolution to support relocating the state building offices from off Fairfield Avenue to downtown Shreveport.

Councilman Grayson Boucher, leader of the Public Safety Committee, says he is not happy with the Real Time Crime Center being located in Government Plaza. He also stated he was upset with the lack of communication between the mayor’s office and the council regarding the crime center.

Councilman James Flurry and Shreveport Chief of Police Ben Raymond also spoke on the issue.

