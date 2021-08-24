Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Ochsner Health requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

FILE photo - Ochsner front-line healthcare provider Dr. Leo Seoane MD receives the second dose...
FILE photo - Ochsner front-line healthcare provider Dr. Leo Seoane MD receives the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.(Ochsner Health)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Health is requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29, the hospital system announced Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Officials with the health system said they are implementing the requirement for all physicians, providers and employees now that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has received full approval from the the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The hospital system says 69% of its employees are already vaccinated.

RELATED STORIES:

“Healthcare workers have experienced unbelievable challenges and sacrificed so much over the last 18 months to keep our patients and community safe. We owe them a debt of gratitude, and more than that, we owe them meaningful action,” said Warner Thomas, President and CEO, Ochsner Health. “This policy is the right thing to do to protect our employees, their families, and our patients.”

“Ochsner cares for physically vulnerable people, and we have an ethical obligation to protect them from COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Hart, Chief Medical Officer, Ochsner Health. “As we are in the midst of another surge due to the Delta variant, we need to stop this virus in its tracks. Vaccination is the only way, and as healthcare providers, it is our responsibility to lead by example, while protecting our employees and our patients from the spread of this highly contagious Delta variant.”

The mandate applies to clinical and corporate full-time and part-time workers at Ochsner Health owned facilities.

All of Ochsner Health’s vendors, medical and allied health students, contract employees, PRN, agency nurses and volunteers will also be required to demonstrate proof of vaccination before rounding or working at one of its campuses.

“Over 163 million Americans have been fully vaccinated and more than 4.91 billion vaccine doses have been administered around the world, and the data continue to show that the vaccines are safe and effective,” Ochsner officials said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies Webster Parish man found dead in vehicle outside home in Shreveport
A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
2 killed, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting on 70th Street; family names 19-year-old female victim
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road....
Coroner’s office releases name of woman reportedly hit, killed by SPD officer west Shreveport
Arrest made after deadly shooting outside Shreveport liquor store
An elderly woman was stabbed in her face and elsewhere on her head Aug. 22, 2021, in...
Elderly woman stabbed in her face, head

Latest News

The I-20/I-220 interchange project won't just impact people driving to and from Barksdale Air...
Gov. Edwards, DOTD secretary to tour I-20/I-220 BAFB interchange project in Bossier Parish
Average age of Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 2020
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson says state’s ICU beds are “full”
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, a total of 139 new deaths were reported for...
Louisiana reaches highest COVID deaths in a day, breaking previous record
LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium
LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium