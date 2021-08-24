More heat expected as the tropics remain very active

(KSLA) - The temperature here at home will remain very hot. However, a slight cool down is on its way by this weekend. In the tropics, things are heating up a bit with three areas to watch.

This evening will be very hot. Especially before sunset. Temperatures will be in the 90s with mostly sunny skies. There may be a few clouds in the sky at times, but I do not anticipate any rain. It should be a nice and quiet evening, aside from the heat.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. I do not expect any rain, so we will remain nice and dry all night. Temperatures will be warm and muggy and cool down to only the mid to upper 70s. It’ll certainly be a warm start to the day Wednesday.

Wednesday will also be very hot with temperatures pushing near 100. It may not be quite as hot as Tuesday, but still hot nonetheless. Look for more sunshine to make it a pretty day, but will help contribute to the heat. I am anticipating another heat advisory to be issued as well. The small 10% chance of rain I have included in the forecast will not be enough to help cool temperatures down. Most areas will stay dry anyway.

Thursday and Friday will be ever so slightly cooler. It will warm up to the mid 90s, so it will still be hot. There will be a little more cloud cover with maybe a couple brief showers. Therefore, it will help the temperature not be as hot. I would not rely on any rain for your location though.

Over the upcoming weekend, it will be more of the same. However, it should not be as hot. I do not expect much, if any rain. As of now, I have a 20% chance for a quick shower. If you’re planning anything outdoors, you should be good to go. If any changes occur, we will be your First Alert to let you know. Temperatures will heat up to the lower to mid 90s. Still hot, yes, but at least it’s not near the triple digits!

In the tropics, we are watching three areas of potential development. The first is in the Caribbean and has a 60% chance to develop. There is a chance this enters the Gulf of Mexico, but first something needs to form, then we will see where it goes. We will watch this one very close. The second and third areas are in the Atlantic Ocean and will remain in the open water. One tropical wave is up to a 70% chance to develop, while the other is up to only 30%. Once sometime forms in the tropics, we will be your First Alert with all the details.

Have a terrific Tuesday and a great rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.