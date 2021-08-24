More Heat Advisories and watching the tropics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After dealing with scorching heat Monday we are tracking a carbon copy of your forecast for Tuesday. Temperatures will again be surging towards the 100 degree mark with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be surging past the 105 degree mark. Don’t expect much change in your forecast until we get to the weekend when some scattered showers will arrive in the region. During the rest of the week highs will be in the upper 90s with only a localized shower in the southern part of the viewing area. In tropics we are watching three areas of interest with all of these tropical waves having at least a 40% chance of development.

We are tracking yet another scorcher on the way Tuesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you are dressing comfortably as an incredibly hot day is again on tap for the viewing area. Heat Advisories are in effect for all of the viewing once again as temperatures will be starting off in the 70s and rising into the upper 90s close to 100 degrees. ‘Feels-like’ temperatures will surge past the 105 degree mark making prolonged time outside dangerous. Expect ample sunshine with only a few passing clouds during the afternoon hours with perhaps a localized shower in the far southern ArkLaTex.

Heading through the rest of the work week we are tracking more of the same for the region. High temperatures will remain in the upper 90s all across the ArkLaTex with continued elevated humidity making more Heat Advisories likely for the region. We should stay dry for the most part with possible showers across the southern tier of the viewing area. Once we get to Friday showers could possibly be a little more widespread across the region, but still most of us will stay dry this week.

Looking ahead to the weekend, while we are tracking a few more showers across the region we are still not anticipating much in the way of wet weather across the ArkLaTex. Showers will continue to be most prevalent for the southern ArkLaTex, but other spots in the region will at least have the chance at some relief. Due to the possible shower high temperatures will “only” be in the mid-90s so don’t expect the sweating to end anytime soon.

With that mind, make sure you are drinking plenty of water today. Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.