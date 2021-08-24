Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

LSU requiring all students to show proof of first COVID-19 vaccine dose by Sept. 10

File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is requiring all students to show proof of their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 10.

Students have until Oct. 15 to submit proof of full vaccination.

This is a breaking news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies Webster Parish man found dead in vehicle outside home in Shreveport
A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
2 killed, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting on 70th Street; family names 19-year-old female victim
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road....
Coroner’s office releases name of woman reportedly hit, killed by SPD officer west Shreveport
An elderly woman was stabbed in her face and elsewhere on her head Aug. 22, 2021, in...
Elderly woman stabbed in her face, head
Arrest made after deadly shooting outside Shreveport liquor store

Latest News

WAFB file photo of Tiger Stadium
Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required to attend LSU football games in Tiger Stadium
Live COVID-19 coverage
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing at 11:15 a.m. CDT
Willis Knighton North in Shreveport
Willis-Knighton considering vaccine mandate for employees
Expect the intense heat to continue right through the end of the week for the ArkLaTex.
The intense heat continues for the ArkLaTex