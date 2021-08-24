LSU requiring all students to show proof of first COVID-19 vaccine dose by Sept. 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is requiring all students to show proof of their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 10.

Students have until Oct. 15 to submit proof of full vaccination.

This is a breaking news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

