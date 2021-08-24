Louisiana reaches highest COVID deaths in a day, breaking previous record

(KSLA) - Louisiana has reached a new record for deaths in a day.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 139 new deaths were reported for Aug. 24.

The previous highest number of deaths in a single day was 129, reported on April 14, 2020.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports 3,814 #COVID19 cases reported to the state since August 23, 2021. The vast majority (99%) of these cases are tied to COVID spreading in communities, rather than congregate settings like nursing homes. pic.twitter.com/XuZ8BRNky9 — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 24, 2021

This brings the new overall total deaths to 12,116 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 2,856 COVID patients in hospitals and 480 patients on ventilators.

