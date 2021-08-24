Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

House Democrat standoff ends with passage of $3.5 Trillion budget plan

By David Ade
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - House Democrats are moving forward on a process to potentially add trillions in new spending after members of their own party put up some temporary roadblocks.

The vote came after a group of nine moderate democrats, including Representatives Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), Jared Golden D-Maine), and Ed Case (D-Hawaii) prompted a standoff, rebelling against party leaders on the plan of action.

“We wanted a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill because once we vote on that on September 27th, it goes directly to the White House and the President is going to sign it,” said Rep. Cuellar, adding that the infrastructure bill would create two million jobs a year for the next 10 years while investing more than $30 billion into the state of Texas.

House Speaker Pelosi and other progressives didn’t want to pass the bipartisan infrastructure plan by itself and instead wanted it tied to a separate budget reconciliation process.

“If you tie it to the reconciliation, we don’t know how long the reconciliation is going to take,” said Rep. Cuellar. “Will it be in October? Will it be in November? Will it be in September? Nobody knows.”

Under the deal struck between Speaker Pelosi and the moderate lawmakers, Cuellar says they now have a guarantee to vote on infrastructure as well as more ability to bring down the $3.5 trillion price tag for the budget package.

Dr. Casey Burgat of George Washington University says these negotiations are part of the political process.

“Politics is really messy,” said Dr. Burgat. “These factions really do exist on a lot of policy issues; this is how it’s kind of supposed to work.”

Procedural votes in the House will open on Tuesday on the budget reconciliation process.

House and Senate Democrats will likely work on it over the coming weeks before they have a finished product.

The process Democrats plan to use for a budget package would allow them to pass it through both chambers without Republicans. It would direct funding to issues like climate change, poverty, and health care.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies Webster Parish man found dead in vehicle outside home in Shreveport
A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
2 killed, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting on 70th Street; family names 19-year-old female victim
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road....
Coroner’s office releases name of woman reportedly hit, killed by SPD officer west Shreveport
Arrest made after deadly shooting outside Shreveport liquor store
An elderly woman was stabbed in her face and elsewhere on her head Aug. 22, 2021, in...
Elderly woman stabbed in her face, head

Latest News

U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks about being a diplomat. She is a native of...
U.N. Ambassador says fundamental freedoms must be respected in Afghanistan
Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield
Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield
Sen. Bill Cassidy
Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses bi-partisan infrastructure plan
bill
INTERVIEW: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks new infrastructure bill
Rep. Raymond Crews is a Republican representing District 8 in the Louisiana House of...
La. state rep. says people need to ‘take vitamins and exercise’ to fight COVID, in addition to getting vaccine