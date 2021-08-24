Gov. Edwards visits Shreveport vaccine clinic, talks mask mandate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards took a moment to visit the LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport — to get an update on vaccination efforts in northwest Louisiana.

While visiting, many LSU students were at the clinic to roll up their sleeves and get their shot.

Edwards also met with LSU Health Shreveport leaders to discuss vaccination efforts in the community.

The governor told reporters that the mask mandate will likely stay in place, as it is set to expire next week.

I’ll have to sit down over the next several days and look at what the next proclamation will look like,” the governor said. “I don’t think anybody should anticipate we will lose the mask mandate. We just simply haven’t made enough progress. It appears the numbers are starting to come in to show that we have arrested the worsening. We have kind of flattened out about two weeks after this mandate went into place, which is what you would expect. We’ve got a ways to go.

Edwards did not say if Louisiana state employees would be required to get the vaccine when asked. He did add those who are unvaccinated would likely face frequent COVID-19 testing.

Later on Tuesday, Aug. 24, Gov. Edwards will tour the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base interchange project in Bossier City.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.