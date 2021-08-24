Getting Answers
Gov. Edwards, DOTD secretary to tour I-20/I-220 BAFB interchange project in Bossier Parish

The I-20/I-220 interchange project won't just impact people driving to and from Barksdale Air...
The I-20/I-220 interchange project won't just impact people driving to and from Barksdale Air Force Base.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards and DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson will tour the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) interchange projects that’s currently underway in Bossier Parish.

The tour will take place Tuesday (Aug. 24) afternoon.

DOTD officials say the $73 million project is making significant progress, with the new overpass now spanning I-20 as it heads toward BAFB. The project will create new access to BAFB from the interstate, providing improved connectivity and security for commercial deliveries and others trying to get to the base.

“We are pleased with the progress of this major piece of infrastructure to support BAFB operations and for the northwest Louisiana region as a whole,” DOTD officials said in a statement.

