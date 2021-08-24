Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

FDA discourages participating in milk crate challenge

By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The latest viral sensation popping up on social media is the “milk crate challenge.”

It is when someone stacks a bunch of milk crates like a pyramid and then attempts to step up one side and down the other without the crates falling into a mess underneath them.

Unsurprisingly, the Food and Drug Administration is discouraging people from participating.

The government agency weighed in after comedian Conan O’Brien tweeted, “waiting for FDA approval before I take the milk crate challenge.”

He made the joke after the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The FDA tweeted a response saying they cannot recommend the challenge.

Many people who attempt it often fail and tumble to the ground, sometimes injuring themselves in the process.

The FDA warns that emergency rooms are already overloaded with coronavirus cases and you can get seriously injured trying this viral trick.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies Webster Parish man found dead in vehicle outside home in Shreveport
A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
2 killed, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting on 70th Street; family names 19-year-old female victim
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road....
Coroner’s office releases name of woman reportedly hit, killed by SPD officer west Shreveport
Arrest made after deadly shooting outside Shreveport liquor store
An elderly woman was stabbed in her face and elsewhere on her head Aug. 22, 2021, in...
Elderly woman stabbed in her face, head

Latest News

FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka...
Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat
Small school district in West Texas to go into quarantine after massive coronavirus outbreak.
Texas city reeling from COVID outbreaks
Tauheed Mateen, 58, also known as Tyrone Elliot.
Monroe man arrested for home improvement fraud
At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Authorities revise death toll in Tennessee flooding to 18