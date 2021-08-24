Man accused of stabbing woman 17 times

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An elderly woman’s attacker was on top of her on her kitchen floor when police forced their way into her Shreveport residence on Sunday, booking records show.

“Offender was actively stabbing victim in the face with a large butcher knife. Officers were able to subdue offender after a violent and lengthy struggle.”

Officers were summoned to the residence on Abilene Street between Fairfield and Thornhill avenues at 5:29 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.

The call about an armed person came in when someone arrived to visit the woman and heard screaming inside the house, authorities said.

A day later, the 88-year-old woman remains hospitalized in critical condition. She’s being treated for 17 stab wounds to her face and elsewhere on her head.

And 64-year-old Ivory Hamilton, of Shreveport, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the City Jail after being arrested.

