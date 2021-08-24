Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing woman 17 times

“Offender was actively stabbing victim in the face with a large butcher knife” when police forced their way into the house, booking records show
Ivory Hamilton, 64, of Shreveport, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He's...
Ivory Hamilton, 64, of Shreveport, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He's accused of stabbing an 88-year-old woman 17 times in her face and elsewhere on her head Aug. 22, 2021, inside a residence on Abilene Street in Shreveport.(Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An elderly woman’s attacker was on top of her on her kitchen floor when police forced their way into her Shreveport residence on Sunday, booking records show.

“Offender was actively stabbing victim in the face with a large butcher knife. Officers were able to subdue offender after a violent and lengthy struggle.”

Officers were summoned to the residence on Abilene Street between Fairfield and Thornhill avenues at 5:29 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.

The call about an armed person came in when someone arrived to visit the woman and heard screaming inside the house, authorities said.

A day later, the 88-year-old woman remains hospitalized in critical condition. She’s being treated for 17 stab wounds to her face and elsewhere on her head.

And 64-year-old Ivory Hamilton, of Shreveport, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the City Jail after being arrested.

RELATED:

Elderly woman stabbed in her face, elsewhere on her head

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
2 killed, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting on 70th Street; family names 19-year-old female victim
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies Webster Parish man found dead in vehicle outside home in Shreveport
An elderly woman was stabbed in her face and elsewhere on her head Aug. 22, 2021, in...
Elderly woman stabbed in her face, head
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road....
Coroner’s office releases name of woman reportedly hit, killed by SPD officer west Shreveport
Police lights.
Coroner identifies man mortally wounded in shooting outside King Liquor

Latest News

Some say the FDA's full authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine makes them feel more...
Shreveport area doctor talks about why FDA has only fully approved Pfizer vaccine for those 16+
A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
2 killed, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting on 70th Street; family names 19-year-old female victim
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, though more individuals are lining up to get...
Thousands of students return to school in Caddo Parish with safety first
Longview ISD announces 'Voluntary Desegregation Plan' following lifting of federal...
Longview ISD superintendent says mask mandate decision was not taken lightly