Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

East Texas medical providers hope antibody treatments keep COVID-19 patients out of hospital

Monoclonal antibodies could help patients avoid hospitalization, severe illness
“This is allowing us to keep those patients at home,” said Terry Scoggin, CEO of Titus Regional...
“This is allowing us to keep those patients at home,” said Terry Scoggin, CEO of Titus Regional Medical Center in Mount Pleasant.
By Blake Holland
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - The surge in COVID-19 patients is driving demand for antibody treatments, like the one given to Gov. Gregg Abbott last week. The infusions are a way to keep people out of the hospitals, and work best when given early. And they’re being given to eligible patients right here in East Texas.

“This is allowing us to keep those patients at home,” said Terry Scoggin, CEO of Titus Regional Medical Center in Mount Pleasant. “Regeneron is an outpatient treatment. They’re not getting sicker, so that’s freeing up those beds for the really sick patients that we’re having to deal with in the hospital.”

Treatments like Regenron’s REGEN-COV is among the antibody treatments being used by medical providers across the state, like those at Titus Regional Medical Center. REGEN-COV is authorized by the FDA to prevent severe COVID-19 in high-risk patients. These antibody treatments are given by way of an IV infusion or injection.

“We’re seeing that have a huge impact,” Scoggin said. “We’re averaging anywhere between 10 to 12 infusions a day. Now that doesn’t seem like a lot to a lot of large health systems in Texas and in this area, but the most we did in previous three surges was two to three a day.”

The treatment does have its limits, according to the company that makes it. REGEN-COV is not authorized for patients already hospitalized or requiring oxygen therapy. The treatment’s maker says it could actually result in worse outcomes when given to hospitalized patients requiring high flow oxygen or ventilation.

“Patients would need to meet the eligibility criteria as outlined in the Fact Sheet – namely, they’d be at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, which could be due to age, being overweight, other conditions (such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular diseases) or have other medical conditions or factors (like race or ethnicity),” said Regeneron’s Tammy Allen. “REGEN-COV should also be delivered as soon as possible.”

And when asked if the treatment should be treated as a substitute for vaccination, Allen said absolutely not.

“No, REGEN-COV is not a substitute for vaccination,” Allen said. “Vaccines remain the number one strategy in containing the spread of COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies such as REGEN-COV can play an important complementary role to vaccines in the post-exposure prophylaxis setting by providing rapid protection for people in certain situations at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.”

Allen says the treatment is currently in demand in areas hit hard by the virus, like Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Texas.

Other East Texas hospitals, like UT Health East Texas, confirm they are also using antibody treatments with eligible patients.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
2 killed, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting on 70th Street; family names 19-year-old female victim
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies Webster Parish man found dead in vehicle outside home in Shreveport
An elderly woman was stabbed in her face and elsewhere on her head Aug. 22, 2021, in...
Elderly woman stabbed in her face, head
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road....
Coroner’s office releases name of woman reportedly hit, killed by SPD officer west Shreveport
Police lights.
Coroner identifies man mortally wounded in shooting outside King Liquor

Latest News

Ivory Hamilton, 64, of Shreveport, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He's...
Man accused of stabbing woman 17 times
Some say the FDA's full authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine makes them feel more...
Shreveport area doctor talks about why FDA has only fully approved Pfizer vaccine for those 16+
A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
2 killed, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting on 70th Street; family names 19-year-old female victim
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, though more individuals are lining up to get...
Thousands of students return to school in Caddo Parish with safety first
Longview ISD announces 'Voluntary Desegregation Plan' following lifting of federal...
Longview ISD superintendent says mask mandate decision was not taken lightly