Diner leaves $10,000 tip to reward employees’ hard work

A customer left a generous tip to be shared among staff members.
A customer left a generous tip to be shared among staff members.(annieks4 | Wahoo Seafood Grill)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) – A customer at Wahoo Seafood Grill called the staff into the dining area Tuesday night and presented them with a $10,000 tip to be shared.

“He thanked them for showing up and working hard,” the restaurant posted on social media.

Each staff member walked away with no less than $1,000 that night.

“I’m not usually an emotional guy, but this really got me. I’m blown away. We’re ALL blown away by his generosity,” owner Shawn Shepherd said, adding that the last year and a half has been difficult on the service industry.

“We’re hurting and we’re exhausted, but this incredible act of kindness has restored our faith in humanity.”

Restaurant employee Zach Connelly told WCJB that everyone was appreciative of the generous gesture.

“Everybody was super grateful, and I think just kind of taken aback by it -- someone recognizing their handwork,” he explained.

Wahoo Seafood Grill is a local, veteran-owned establishment in Gainesville, Florida with a second location in Tallahassee.

