Colossal ‘Big Boy’ locomotive makes stop in northwest Louisiana

Big Boy #4014 in North Platte
Big Boy #4014 in North Platte(Melanie Standiford)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The largest, operational steam locomotive in the country continues its tour across the nation and is now in Shreveport.

Union Pacific’s ‘Big Boy’, a 132-foot, 1.2 million pound locomotive, will be on display until 8 a.m. Wednesday at 6215 E. Jewella Avenue.

A total of 25 ‘Big Boy’ locomotives were constructed around World War II to help transport goods and equipment. ‘Big Boy’ No. 4014, the locomotive in Shreveport, was retired in 1961 after traveling over 1 million miles during its 20 years of service. The mighty locomotive traveled across the Wasatch Mountain Range east of Ogden, Utah.

In 2013, Union Pacific reacquired No. 4014 from a museum in Pomona, California, and spent years restoring the locomotive in Cheyenne, Wyoming. ‘Big Boy’ returned to service in 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion.

‘Big Boy’ left its home in Cheyenne and has traveled across Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas and south Louisiana. Fans of the famed locomotive are encouraged to share their pictures on social media using the hashtag #BigBoy2021. Fifty people will win a ‘Big Boy’ t-shirt when they make a post with the hashtag.

You can track ‘Big Boy’ and see its stop schedule here.

