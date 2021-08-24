Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bossier City has surveillance cameras in its parks

The parish also has 21 security cameras, including one that helped catch driver who damaged a fire pit
Bossier Parish has installed 21 security cameras in its parks, including this one at Parish...
Bossier Parish has installed 21 security cameras in its parks, including this one at Parish Camp on Lake Bistineau.(Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — As Shreveport is working to establish its real-time crime center, its neighbor across Red River already has some surveillance cameras in that city’s parks.

In fact, Bossier City authorities recently found one to be helpful in catching a criminal.

Outside Bossier City, 21 security cameras have been installed in Bossier Parish’s parks — Tall Timbers along U.S. Highway 80 near Haughton, Parish Camp on Lake Bistineau, Bo Lawson (aka Bo Brandon) in Princeton and South Bossier off Caplis Sligo Road.

Parish Parks and Recreation Director Warren Saucier said the move already has paid dividends. “At Parish Camp, one of our fire pits was damaged by a vehicle driven by someone who apparently decided they wanted to get off the road and go through the camping area,” he reported to police jurors.

“We saw this on one of our new security cameras, identified the vehicle, got the license number and a ticket was issued by the (Bossier Parish) Sheriff’s Office,” Saucier continued.

“These are going to be good for our park visitors and for us,” he concluded.

The 21 cameras were purchased with recreation department funds that Saucier set aside in his budget last year.

“These cameras are going to help ensure the safety of residents who are using the parish parks in increasing numbers,” he said. “It’s also going to help the parish protect its property and equipment.”

RELATED:
#SaferShreveport initiative ends with news conference about city's Real Time Crime Center
FULL VIDEO: #SaferShreveport news conference on Real Time Crime Center
90 NEW CAMERAS: Shreveport's real-time crime center could be operational as early as September 2021 (VIDEO)
#SaferShreveport initiative ends with news conference about city's Real Time Crime Center (VIDEO)
Shreveport councilwoman proposes adding street cameras to decrease crime

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies Webster Parish man found dead in vehicle outside home in Shreveport
A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
2 killed, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting on 70th Street; family names 19-year-old female victim
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road....
Coroner’s office releases name of woman reportedly hit, killed by SPD officer west Shreveport
Arrest made after deadly shooting outside Shreveport liquor store
An elderly woman was stabbed in her face and elsewhere on her head Aug. 22, 2021, in...
Elderly woman stabbed in her face, head

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 11,723 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Shreveport City Council to discuss recycling, possible relocation of offices
Gov. Edwards doesn't expect to lift mask mandate at end of the month
Gov. Edwards doesn't expect to lift mask mandate at end of the month
Tauheed Mateen, 58, also known as Tyrone Elliot.
Monroe man arrested for home improvement fraud