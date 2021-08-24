Bossier City has surveillance cameras in its parks

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — As Shreveport is working to establish its real-time crime center, its neighbor across Red River already has some surveillance cameras in that city’s parks.

In fact, Bossier City authorities recently found one to be helpful in catching a criminal.

Tune in this evening as KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis explores how Bossier City is using surveillance cameras to fight crime.

Outside Bossier City, 21 security cameras have been installed in Bossier Parish’s parks — Tall Timbers along U.S. Highway 80 near Haughton, Parish Camp on Lake Bistineau, Bo Lawson (aka Bo Brandon) in Princeton and South Bossier off Caplis Sligo Road.

Parish Parks and Recreation Director Warren Saucier said the move already has paid dividends. “At Parish Camp, one of our fire pits was damaged by a vehicle driven by someone who apparently decided they wanted to get off the road and go through the camping area,” he reported to police jurors.

“We saw this on one of our new security cameras, identified the vehicle, got the license number and a ticket was issued by the (Bossier Parish) Sheriff’s Office,” Saucier continued.

“These are going to be good for our park visitors and for us,” he concluded.

The 21 cameras were purchased with recreation department funds that Saucier set aside in his budget last year.

“These cameras are going to help ensure the safety of residents who are using the parish parks in increasing numbers,” he said. “It’s also going to help the parish protect its property and equipment.”

