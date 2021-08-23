Getting Answers
Woman injured in Sunset Acres shooting

By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is recovering after being shot in the early morning hours on Monday, Aug. 23.

Crews got the call around 3 a.m. to the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

According to police on the scene, dozens of shell casings were found spanning from the 6100 block of West Canal Boulevard to the 2900 block of Meadow Avenue.

A woman was found with a gunshot wound. She was driving in the neighborhood when she was struck by gunfire from another vehicle.

SPD is working on getting a description of the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

