Thousands of students return to school in Caddo Parish with safety first

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, though more individuals are lining up to get the vaccine, only 32 percent of people in northwest Louisiana are fully vaccinated.((Source: U.S. Army))
By Christian Piekos
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Monday marks the start of class for thousands of students across Caddo Parish — after a summer plagued with uncertainty due to the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Nonetheless, students and staff members will file back into classrooms wearing masks to protect the health of the district’s most important resources.

Safety remains the top priority for district leaders, so nonessential visitors are being limited on campuses.

  • Staff members will continue frequent cleanings of high-touch surfaces using electrostatic sprayers on buses and inside buildings.
  • Students and staff members who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine if they are a close contact. But, conversely, anyone unvaccinated will be required to quarantine out of an abundance of caution.
  • Caddo Schools is also encouraging all eligible students and teachers to get the COVID vaccine as quickly as possible, with vaccination rates remaining some of the lowest in the country in northwest Louisiana.

The district announced mental health support and resources will also be expanded across schools for students and staff members.

Tap or click here to read more on Caddo School’s ‘back to school’ policies and procedures.

