SPD officer hits, kills female pedestrian in west Shreveport

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road....
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road. That's near the A&W Food Mart convivence store, in the Country Club neighborhood.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is dead after Shreveport police say she was hit by an officer on patrol.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road. That’s near the A&W Food Mart convenience store, in the Country Club neighborhood.

The officer was in a marked unit and was on duty.

Details are limited at this time. Crews are reviewing video from the incident.

