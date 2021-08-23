SPD officer hits, kills female pedestrian in west Shreveport
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is dead after Shreveport police say she was hit by an officer on patrol.
It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road. That’s near the A&W Food Mart convenience store, in the Country Club neighborhood.
The officer was in a marked unit and was on duty.
Details are limited at this time. Crews are reviewing video from the incident.
