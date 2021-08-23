Getting Answers
Shreveport area doctor talks about why FDA has only fully approved Pfizer vaccine for those 16+

Some say the FDA's full authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine makes them feel more...
Some say the FDA's full authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine makes them feel more comfortable about getting the shot, however, not everyone agrees.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given full authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and up.

On Monday, Aug. 23, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with health officials and members of the community to get reaction. While some people say they feel comfortable with getting the vaccine now that it has received full authorization, others disagree.

Tonight on News 12, hear from Dr. Joseph Bocchini with Willis-Knighton Health System about why the full use authorization is only for people aged 16 and older.

