Gunfire along 70th Street claims 3 lives

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire along 70th Street in Shreveport claimed the lives of three people within 33 minutes the evening of Sunday, Aug. 22.

Police say two people died after being shot at 5:36 p.m. at Linwood Avenue at West 70th Street.

More than two dozen crime scene evidence markers could be seen in the street in front of Linwood Public Charter School following a deadly shooting there the evening of Aug. 22, 2021. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

That’s where more than two dozen crime scene markers could be seen in the street in front of Linwood Public Charter School.

Then at 6:11 p.m., they were summoned to East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive. That’s where a woman was found dead in the back seat of a car.

The driver of that vehicle told police he sped away after his vehicle was fired upon then stopped there when he realized the woman had died, a police spokesman said.

The driver and his other passenger were not injured.

Police now believe the two crime scenes are related.

They closed West 70th closed between Linwood and St. Vincent Avenue and East 70th at Gilbert while they investigated.

