Gunfire along 70th Street claims 3 lives

2 killed in front of school at Linwood at West 70th; another found in car stopped 1.6 miles down the road
A driver has reported that he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in...
A driver has reported that he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the evening of Aug. 22, 2021, when he realized his passenger had died since their vehicle was fired upon, a police spokesman said.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire along 70th Street in Shreveport claimed the lives of three people within 33 minutes the evening of Sunday, Aug. 22.

Police say two people died after being shot at 5:36 p.m. at Linwood Avenue at West 70th Street.

More than two dozen crime scene evidence markers could be seen in the street in front of Linwood Public Charter School following a deadly shooting there the evening of Aug. 22, 2021.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

That’s where more than two dozen crime scene markers could be seen in the street in front of Linwood Public Charter School.

Then at 6:11 p.m., they were summoned to East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive. That’s where a woman was found dead in the back seat of a car.

The driver of that vehicle told police he sped away after his vehicle was fired upon then stopped there when he realized the woman had died, a police spokesman said.

The driver and his other passenger were not injured.

Police now believe the two crime scenes are related.

They closed West 70th closed between Linwood and St. Vincent Avenue and East 70th at Gilbert while they investigated.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

