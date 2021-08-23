Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘Senseless;’ killing of Officer Briscoe leaves Zulu, NOPD, city in mourning

NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.(LinkedIn)
By Natasha Robin
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Donovan Livaccari, Attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police, says Officer Everett Briscoe put his life on the line every day but was senselessly killed.

“He was a very conscientious police officer. He was well respected amongst his peers. He was the kind of person who could be counted on and everybody knew that,” says Livaccari.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

‘We all loved Everett,’ Zulu, NOPD, City leaders remember off-duty NOPD officer shot to death

‘We lost a good one’

Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say

“He was on vacation and enjoying himself, and we would expect him to be able to do that without have to worry about becoming the victim,” says Livaccari.

Officer Briscoe, a 13 year veteran of the NOPD, was not on duty when he lost his life. Instead, he was on a trip with friends and fellow members of the Zulu Aid and Pleasure Club.

Houston Police says the group was dining at an outdoor patio when two hooded gunmen approached in an apparent robbery. Witnesses told Houston police they complied, but one of the gunmen started shooting.

Officer Briscoe was shot and killed.

“He was an exceptional person, a beautiful personality, and we loved him. We are going to miss him,” says Clarence Becknell, a Zulu historian.

Becknell says his heart is heavy. He says Officer Briscoe was a great man.

“Basically we gave him a nickname, the gentle giant, and he was a very humble person. He was the type of person who would do anything for you,” says Becknell.

Brisco was Zulu’s Province Prince in 2019.

“And he went unopposed. For an organization as large as Zulu to have 600 members to say yes. That says a lot for you,” says Becknell.

Dyrin ‘DJ’ Riculfy, also a Zulu member and on the trip with Briscoe, was critically wounded.

“He was going to be running for Big Shot next year, and hopefully, he’ll recover and come back to us whole,” says Becknell.

Becknell says the Zulu family and the community are pulling together, praying for Riculfy’s recovery.

Meanwhile, the NOPD says it’s in the process of bringing Briscoe’s body back to New Orleans. Officers will wear their mourning bands over badges and flags at the districts will fly at half-staff.

“I’m sure that the New Orleans Police Department will step up to the plate and give him the honor he deserves,” says Livaccari.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies Webster Parish man found dead in vehicle outside home in Shreveport
A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
2 killed, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting on 70th Street; family names 19-year-old female victim
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road....
Coroner’s office releases name of woman reportedly hit, killed by SPD officer west Shreveport
An elderly woman was stabbed in her face and elsewhere on her head Aug. 22, 2021, in...
Elderly woman stabbed in her face, head
Arrest made after deadly shooting outside Shreveport liquor store

Latest News

File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU requiring all students to show proof of first COVID-19 vaccine dose by Sept. 10
WAFB file photo of Tiger Stadium
Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required to attend LSU football games in Tiger Stadium
Live COVID-19 coverage
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing at 11:15 a.m. CDT
Willis Knighton North in Shreveport
Willis-Knighton considering vaccine mandate for employees
Expect the intense heat to continue right through the end of the week for the ArkLaTex.
The intense heat continues for the ArkLaTex