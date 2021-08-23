Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

#SaferShreveport initiative ends with news conference on Real Time Crime Center

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, some city council members, and the city’s chief technology...
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, some city council members, and the city’s chief technology officer toured the New Orleans Public Safety and Homeland Security Real Time Crime Center in New Orleans, La. on Friday, April 23, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is holding its final news conference for its #SaferShreveport initiative.

This week’s conference focuses on the Real Time Crime Center coming to Shreveport. It’s something city leaders hope will help to address crime in the area. Back in April, Mayor Adrian Perkins toured similar facilities in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

At the news conference, the manager of the Real Time Crime Center will be announced. This comes on the heels of a particularly violent weekend in Shreveport during which two people were shot and killed on Linwood Avenue and another person was found dead in a vehicle less than two miles away on W 70th Street. Also over the weekend, an elderly woman was stabbed in her face and head on Abilene Street.

The news conference is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. KSLA will livestream the news conference in this story.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver has reported that he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in...
Gunfire along 70th Street claims 3 lives; family names 19-year-old female victim
An elderly woman was stabbed in her face and elsewhere on her head Aug. 22, 2021, in...
Elderly woman stabbed in her face, head
Police lights.
Coroner identifies man mortally wounded in shooting outside King Liquor
Traci Ponder is the Public Information Officer for Bossier City, La
Mayor provides update on Bossier City employee
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road....
SPD officer hits, kills female pedestrian in west Shreveport

Latest News

WANTED: Shelby County, Texas, authorities say they want 41-year-old Justin Earl Bennett on a...
Shelby County, Texas authorities identify homicide suspect
FILE - In this March 2, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe...
Health officials, La. governor weigh in on full FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU to ‘fully review’ FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before university-wide mandate
This week could go down as the hottest we could see all year.
Scorching start to a scorching week