SaferShreveport initiative ends with news conference on Real Time Crime Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is holding its final news conference for its #SaferShreveport initiative.

This week’s conference focuses on the Real Time Crime Center coming to Shreveport. It’s something city leaders hope will help to address crime in the area. Back in April, Mayor Adrian Perkins toured similar facilities in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

At the news conference, the manager of the Real Time Crime Center will be announced. This comes on the heels of a particularly violent weekend in Shreveport during which two people were shot and killed on Linwood Avenue and another person was found dead in a vehicle less than two miles away on W 70th Street. Also over the weekend, an elderly woman was stabbed in her face and head on Abilene Street.

The news conference is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. KSLA will livestream the news conference in this story.

