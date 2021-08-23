More Heat Advisories to start the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend even though we had to deal with some scorching heat across the ArkLaTex. Unfortunately, we are tracking more of the same this week with perhaps even hotter temperatures ahead for the region. 100 degree high temperatures will likely be on the table Tuesday and Wednesday along with possible Heat Warnings for the ArkLaTex. We are not tracking any real chances for rain until we get to the end of the week save for a few showers across the southern tier of the viewing area Wednesday afternoon. Once we get to Friday and heading into the weekend we are tracking showers that will be more widespread across the region and that will help to bring our scorching temperatures back down into the lower 90s as well.

We are tracking some of the hottest weather so far in 2021. (KSLA News 12)

But as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning get ready for some oppressive heat on the way for the region. Heat Advisories are in effect for all of the ArkLaTex as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be between 105 and 110 degrees. Expect nothing but sunshine to go along with high temperatures that will be in the upper 90s all across the ArkLaTex so please make sure you drink plenty of water Monday.

As we go through the week we really aren’t expecting any major changes to the forecast. Heat will be the major story this week with high temperatures that will likely reach 100 on Tuesday and potentially Wednesday as well with Heat Warnings a distinct possibility. Rain chances until Friday will be sparse with the exception being the southern tier of the ArkLaTex Wednesday and Thursday. So get ready to do a whole of of sweating during the week.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend is when we do find the potential for showers and storms that will be more widespread for the region. This will be due to moist unstable air that will be moving in from the southern part of the state. The wet weather will still be scattered in nature, but at least everyone will have a chance for some relief from the heat. Temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the lower 90s with mid-90s likely back in the forecast by the time we get to Sunday.

In the meantime, get ready to ROAST on your Monday! Have a great and COOL week!

