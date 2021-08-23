Man’s body found in vehicle outside home; death under investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more regarding the discovery of a body on the morning of Monday, Aug. 23.

Officers got the call at 5:15 a.m. to the 300 block of W. 74th Street to check out a car parked behind a home. That’s in the Cedar Grove neighborhood, just off Linwood Avenue.

When officers arrived, inside the car, they discovered the body of a man with a gunshot wound to his head.

Crews were notified of the scene. Investigators were on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

