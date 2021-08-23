Getting Answers
LSU to ‘fully review’ FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before university-wide mandate

A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will “fully review” the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before implementing a mandate, a university spokesperson says.

The university’s president, William Tate IV, previously said the university would not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine until it received full FDA approval.

“We expect the FDA to fully authorize one or more of the COVID vaccines in the next few weeks, at which point we will act swiftly to mandate it at LSU,” Tate said. “In the meantime, I strongly encourage you to go ahead and get vaccinated now to protect yourself, your peers, and the faculty and staff who will be alongside you through your academic journey,” Tate said on Aug. 12.

The FDA gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23.

RELATED: Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

The Associated Press reports more than 200 million Pfizer doses have already been administered in the U.S. and hundreds of millions more worldwide since the FDA initially gave emergency use approval in December.

“It is my fervent hope that any Louisianan who was waiting for the FDA approval of the vaccine will take action to immediately receive their shot. Already, more than 2.2 million Louisianans have taken at least one dose of the vaccines that are available statewide. We are optimistic that our numbers will grow as we fight together to end this COVID pandemic once and for all. Today would be a great day to get your COVID vaccine,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday.

Ernie Ballard, an LSU spokesperson, said Tate soon “plans to implement a mandate on campus” once the university reviews the data.

Ballard said the university would be releasing more details bud did not specify a date.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

