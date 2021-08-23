Louisiana adds third Powerball drawing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Lottery Corp. had the “best year ever in its nearly 30-year history.”

The 2021 fiscal year yielded nearly $625 million in revenue. Now the lottery is adding a third Powerball drawing to its lineup.

“I believe [the Powerball] wanted to, again, provide people with more opportunities to enter a multistate, big jackpot game,” Louisiana Lottery spokeswoman Kimberly Chopin said. “It would help us build jackpots faster; and over time, we would see more winners as well.”

Louisiana is a member of the Powerball. Starting Monday, Aug. 23, players can expect drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. More drawings means more winners, according to Chopin.

Right here in Louisiana, scratch-offs were a top seller for the 2021 fiscal year.

“Definitely one reason why is because the prize payouts were so much better on our scratch-offs and continue to be,” Chopin said. “Another big reason why we feel scratch-offs became so popular, during the pandemic, there weren’t as many gaming options available to people. Those were limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. I think we had new players, players who decided to try us for the first time.”

The lottery reported transferring more than $207 million to the state treasury for K-12 public education.

“The lottery team is proud to have topped $600 million in sales for the very first time,” Louisiana Lottery President Rose Hudson said in a news release. “While certainly satisfying, hitting this milestone challenges us to push even higher to maximize revenue for the state as we embark on this new fiscal year with technology and game innovations.”

Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. Louisiana Lottery encourages anyone who has a gambling problem or who has friends who have a gambling problem to call toll-free at (877) 770-7867 for assistance.

