Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Hughes Springs closes schools for week due to COVID-19

Source: Hughes Springs ISD Facebook page
Source: Hughes Springs ISD Facebook page
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Hughes Springs ISD says that school will close for the rest of the week due to widespread sickness.

The school district said 30 students came to school sick on Monday. They tested some of the students for COVID-19, and those who were not tested are encouraged to seek a test and medical care, if needed, from their primary care physician.

No extra-curriculars will be held this week, the district said. That includes band, sports, and any other activities.

The district posted a statement on Monday that stated, “Sick students must stay home! We are fighting a losing battle if they continue to be sent to school. We are doing everything humanly possible, but we need cooperation from all HSISD families.”

Read the full statement at this link.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
2 killed, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting on 70th Street; family names 19-year-old female victim
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies Webster Parish man found dead in vehicle outside home in Shreveport
An elderly woman was stabbed in her face and elsewhere on her head Aug. 22, 2021, in...
Elderly woman stabbed in her face, head
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road....
Coroner’s office releases name of woman reportedly hit, killed by SPD officer west Shreveport
Police lights.
Coroner identifies man mortally wounded in shooting outside King Liquor

Latest News

Ivory Hamilton, 64, of Shreveport, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He's...
Man accused of stabbing woman 17 times
Some say the FDA's full authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine makes them feel more...
Shreveport area doctor talks about why FDA has only fully approved Pfizer vaccine for those 16+
A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
2 killed, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting on 70th Street; family names 19-year-old female victim
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, though more individuals are lining up to get...
Thousands of students return to school in Caddo Parish with safety first
Longview ISD announces 'Voluntary Desegregation Plan' following lifting of federal...
Longview ISD superintendent says mask mandate decision was not taken lightly