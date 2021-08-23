Hight heat continues all week long

(KSLA) - Do you like the heat? Good! You’re going to get plenty of it all week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, with plenty of humidity so it will be quite toasty!

This evening will have some very hot temperatures early on. It will be in the 90s until after sunset. Once the sun goes down, it will be warm still, but not as bad. There will not be any rain, but instead lots of sunshine.

Overnight, it will be nice and clear with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be quite warm and muggy. It will cool down to only the mid to upper 70s. With the humidity, it will feel like the 80s to start off the day Tuesday.

More heat is expected Tuesday. This could possibly be the hottest day of the year! Temperature could heat up to the upper 90s and maybe up to 100 degrees. We are yet to hit 100 so far in Shreveport this year, but this could be the day it happens. On top of the heat, the humidity will still be around too. Feels-like temperature could be up to the 105 degree mark. So, another heat advisory will likely be issued. There is also a 10% chance for a quick shower in the far eastern ArkLaTex.

Wednesday will also be very hot with temperatures pushing near 100. It may not be quite as hot as Tuesday, but still hot nonetheless. Look for more sunshine to make it a pretty day, but will help contribute to the heat. I am anticipating another heat advisory to be issued as well. The small 10% chance of rain will not be enough to help cool temperatures down.

Thursday and Friday will be ever so slightly cooler. It will warm up to the mid 90s, so it will still be hot. There will be a little more cloud cover with maybe a couple brief showers. Therefore, it will help the temperature not be as hot. I would not rely on any rain for your location though.

Over the upcoming weekend, it will be more of the same. I do not expect much, if any rain. As of now, I have a 20% chance for a quick shower. If you’re planning anything outdoors, you should be good to go. If any changes occur, we will be your First Alert to let you know.

In the tropics, we are watching two areas of potential development. The first is in the Caribbean and has a 40% chance to develop. There is a chance this enters the Gulf of Mexico, but first something needs to form. We will watch this one very close. The second and third one is in the Atlantic Ocean and will remain in the open water. This also has a 40% chance of rain.

Have a marvelous Monday and a fantastic rest of the week.

