Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Florida couple accused of using fake vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii

Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii.(Hawaii Department of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Two people from Florida were arrested in Hawaii accused of trying to use fake vaccination cards.

HNN reports Daniela and Enzo Dalmazzo, of Miami, Florida, flew to Oahu with their two children and tried to skirt the state’s Safe Travel’s program with the fake vaccination cards.

According to court documents, the couple also had fake vaccine cards for their kids — who were born in 2016 and 2017 — and are too young to be vaccinated.

The family was fined a total of $8,000.

“The Department of the Attorney General will investigate and prosecute those who cheat the Safe Travels program, which was established to keep our islands safe,” the AG’s office said in a statement to HNN.

Earlier this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis intercepted a shipment of fake COVID vaccine cards from China, WVUE-TV reported.

Buying, selling or using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card is a crime, according to the FBI. It can be categorized as the unauthorized use of an official government agency seal. Violators face a fine and up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver has reported that he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in...
Gunfire along 70th Street claims 3 lives; family names 19-year-old female victim
An elderly woman was stabbed in her face and elsewhere on her head Aug. 22, 2021, in...
Elderly woman stabbed in her face, head
Police lights.
Coroner identifies man mortally wounded in shooting outside King Liquor
Traci Ponder is the Public Information Officer for Bossier City, La
Mayor provides update on Bossier City employee
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road....
Coroner’s office releases name of woman reportedly hit, killed by SPD officer west Shreveport

Latest News

The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - This file photo shows a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff
This complaint supporting the arrest warrant for Owen Shroyer is photographed in Frederick,...
Infowars host in custody to face charges in Jan. 6 riot
The new law, known as SB 202, also adds a voter ID requirement for mail ballots, shortens the...
Judge partially blocks Georgia’s new election law