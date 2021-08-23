East Texas man goes missing

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texas man has gone missing.

Now the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 55-year-old Tony Ard.

The Shelbyville, Texas, man last was seen Saturday, Aug. 21 at the RV park at Huxley Bay Marina, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Leah Chase said.

Ard stands 5′8″ tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about him to call the Sheriff’s Office at (936) 598-5601.

