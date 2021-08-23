Developer seeking approval for toll bridge connecting Caddo and Bossier parishes

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In a post on Facebook, the Bossier Parish Police Jury (BPPJ) announced a plan to build a toll bridge in both Caddo and Bossier parishes.

Tim James, Inc. is an Alabama-based infrastructure company and is expected to seek approval from BPPJ and the Caddo Parish Commission. The bridge would connect Flournoy Lucas Road in Caddo Parish and La. Highway 71 in Bossier Parish.

that is working to develop the roadway.

Customers would only pay to use the bridge that would connect Bossier and Caddo Parish. The Facebook post reiterates that this proposal would be an alternate route and would not replace any of the free roads and bridges in the parishes.

Plans regarding this project have been in the works since 2020.

