Community describes recent violence in Shreveport as ‘overwhelming’ and ‘ridiculous’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four people died and an elderly woman is in critical condition after a violent weekend in Shreveport.

People in the community say the violence is “overwhelming” and “ridiculous.”

Councilman Jerry Bowman fired off on Facebook.

“These are NOT RANDOM shootings taking place, but it’s enough to have citizens not feeling safe to travel about their ways during the broad daylight and definitely not at night,” he wrote.

He said he will be speaking legislation and encouraging his colleagues on city council to push “for a better staffed Police Department that can patrol our streets.”

Meanwhile, Carisa Coleman is speaking up about her own experiences with violence in Shreveport. Her son, Roderick, was killed on Aug. 23, 2020. She does not believe he was targeted, but was instead, an innocent bystander.

She says she still does not have answers as to who killed her son, or why.

