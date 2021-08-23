Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Community describes recent violence in Shreveport as ‘overwhelming’ and ‘ridiculous’

More than two dozen crime scene evidence markers could be seen in the street in front of...
More than two dozen crime scene evidence markers could be seen in the street in front of Linwood Public Charter School following a deadly shooting near there the evening of Aug. 22, 2021.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four people died and an elderly woman is in critical condition after a violent weekend in Shreveport.

People in the community say the violence is “overwhelming” and “ridiculous.”

Councilman Jerry Bowman fired off on Facebook.

“These are NOT RANDOM shootings taking place, but it’s enough to have citizens not feeling safe to travel about their ways during the broad daylight and definitely not at night,” he wrote.

He said he will be speaking legislation and encouraging his colleagues on city council to push “for a better staffed Police Department that can patrol our streets.”

Meanwhile, Carisa Coleman is speaking up about her own experiences with violence in Shreveport. Her son, Roderick, was killed on Aug. 23, 2020. She does not believe he was targeted, but was instead, an innocent bystander.

She says she still does not have answers as to who killed her son, or why.

RELATED

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver has reported that he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in...
Gunfire along 70th Street claims 3 lives; family names 19-year-old female victim
An elderly woman was stabbed in her face and elsewhere on her head Aug. 22, 2021, in...
Elderly woman stabbed in her face, head
Police lights.
Coroner identifies man mortally wounded in shooting outside King Liquor
Traci Ponder is the Public Information Officer for Bossier City, La
Mayor provides update on Bossier City employee
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road....
Coroner’s office releases name of woman reportedly hit, killed by SPD officer west Shreveport

Latest News

The bridge would connect Flournoy Lucas Road in Caddo Parish and La. Highway 71 in Bossier...
Developer seeking approval for toll bridge connecting Caddo and Bossier parishes
LSU has erased more than $7 million in student debt, from spring 2020 to present.
LSU forgives more than $7M in student debt
Longview ISD announces 'Voluntary Desegregation Plan' following lifting of federal...
Longview ISD superintendent says mask mandate decision was not taken lightly
WEBXTRA: Longview ISD mask mandate
WEBXTRA: Longview ISD mask mandate