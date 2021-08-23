Getting Answers
Bowie County school bus damaged in multi-vehicle crash

Two students were on the bus at the time of the incident. One student went home following the...
Two students were on the bus at the time of the incident. One student went home following the crash.
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A Bowie County school bus was involved in a multiple-vehicle wreck on the morning of Monday, Aug. 23.

State police got the call to Eylau Loop Road and Kings Highway.

The school bus was at a stop sign, when a black SUV hit a white SUV behind the bus, sending the white SUV into the school bus.

A driver involved in the wreck was sent to a hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.
According to authorities on the scene, one of the SUV drivers was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Two children were on the bus at the time of the incident. One child went home.

According to authorities on the scene, one of the SUV drivers was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

