Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Arrest made after deadly shooting outside Shreveport liquor store

(Gray News)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man in Texas is now in custody after a deadly shooting outside of a liquor store in Shreveport.

Javoria Sherman, 26, the victim in this shooting, was positively identified through fingerprint comparison, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office reports.

Police say they responded to the homicide at King Liquor in the 4300 block of Hilry Huckaby Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Preliminary investigation shows Sherman and Gray got into an argument outside the store, during which Gray reportedly drew a gun and shot Sherman. Gray then fled in an SUV, authorities say.

Sherman was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

SPD officials say investigators identified James Earl Gray Jr., 26, as the suspect involved in the shooting. A warrant for his arrest was issued. He’s facing a charge of second-degree murder. No bond has been set at this time.

Gray was taken into custody in Nacogdoches, Texas and will be extradited back to Caddo Parish.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver has reported that he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in...
Gunfire along 70th Street claims 3 lives; family names 19-year-old female victim
An elderly woman was stabbed in her face and elsewhere on her head Aug. 22, 2021, in...
Elderly woman stabbed in her face, head
Police lights.
Coroner identifies man mortally wounded in shooting outside King Liquor
Traci Ponder is the Public Information Officer for Bossier City, La
Mayor provides update on Bossier City employee
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road....
Coroner’s office releases name of woman reportedly hit, killed by SPD officer west Shreveport

Latest News

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, some city council members, and the city’s chief technology...
WATCH LIVE: #SaferShreveport initiative ends with news conference on Real Time Crime Center
Five puppies were rescued from a 65-foot dry water well near Franklinton, Louisiana.
VIDEO: 5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry well in Louisiana
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well
Some say the FDA's full authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine makes them feel more...
Shreveport area doctor talks about why FDA has only fully approved Pfizer vaccine for those 16+