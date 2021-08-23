Arrest made after deadly shooting outside Shreveport liquor store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man in Texas is now in custody after a deadly shooting outside of a liquor store in Shreveport.

Javoria Sherman, 26, the victim in this shooting, was positively identified through fingerprint comparison, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office reports.

Police say they responded to the homicide at King Liquor in the 4300 block of Hilry Huckaby Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Preliminary investigation shows Sherman and Gray got into an argument outside the store, during which Gray reportedly drew a gun and shot Sherman. Gray then fled in an SUV, authorities say.

Sherman was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

SPD officials say investigators identified James Earl Gray Jr., 26, as the suspect involved in the shooting. A warrant for his arrest was issued. He’s facing a charge of second-degree murder. No bond has been set at this time.

Gray was taken into custody in Nacogdoches, Texas and will be extradited back to Caddo Parish.

