WATCH @ 3 p.m.: Biden discusses situation in Afghanistan
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(AP) — President Joe Biden plans to provide a public update on Afghanistan at 3 p.m. Central on Sunday, Aug. 22.
The White House says he met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other members of his national security team to discuss the situation there.
Afghanistan also will be the chief topic of discussion when Biden and leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations meet virtually Tuesday.
