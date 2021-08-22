Shelby County, Texas, authorities identify homicide suspect

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — There’s been a homicide in Shelby County, Texas.

And authorities there say they are actively seeking a suspect they say should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

Justin Earl Bennett is wanted in connection with the death of a man just outside Center, Texas.

Bennett last was seen in a black 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with Texas license plate PBL9231, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The 41-year-old stands 5′9″ tall, weighs 210 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on both forearms and scars on his left arm and left calf.

Authorities say Bennett is wanted on a charge of murder (F-1).

Do not approach if you see him or the vehicle, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Leah Chase advised.

Instead, anyone with any information about Bennett should call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at (936) 598-5601.

WANTED: Shelby County, Texas, authorities say 41-year-old murder suspect Justin Earl Bennett stands 5′9″ tall, weighs 210 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. And he has scars on his left arm and left calf and tattoos on both forearms. (Source: Shelby County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)

Authorities have released no further information about when and where the homicide occurred.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.