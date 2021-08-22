Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shelby County, Texas, authorities identify homicide suspect

He last was seen in a black Chevrolet Malibu and should be considered armed and dangerous, they say
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — There’s been a homicide in Shelby County, Texas.

And authorities there say they are actively seeking a suspect they say should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

Justin Earl Bennett is wanted in connection with the death of a man just outside Center, Texas.

Bennett last was seen in a black 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with Texas license plate PBL9231, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The 41-year-old stands 5′9″ tall, weighs 210 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on both forearms and scars on his left arm and left calf.

Authorities say Bennett is wanted on a charge of murder (F-1).

Do not approach if you see him or the vehicle, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Leah Chase advised.

Instead, anyone with any information about Bennett should call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at (936) 598-5601.

WANTED: Shelby County, Texas, authorities say 41-year-old murder suspect Justin Earl Bennett...
WANTED: Shelby County, Texas, authorities say 41-year-old murder suspect Justin Earl Bennett stands 5′9″ tall, weighs 210 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. And he has scars on his left arm and left calf and tattoos on both forearms.(Source: Shelby County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)

Authorities have released no further information about when and where the homicide occurred.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traci Ponder is the Public Information Officer for Bossier City, La
Mayor provides update on Bossier City employee
New Boston Pioneer Days Festival celebrates 50 years
Leroy Bates, 33
Shreveport police officer faces rape charge
WAFB file photo of Gov. John Bel Edwards speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on May 1, 2021.
Gov. Edwards addresses state’s fourth COVID-19 surge; points out benefits of monoclonal antibody infusion
Arriaus Earl Taylor, 26
Shreveport man pleads guilty to 2017 slaying

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Traci Ponder is the Public Information Officer for Bossier City, La
Mayor provides update on Bossier City employee
Planes carrying evacuees from Afghanistan arrive in Germany on Aug. 22, 2021.
WATCH @ 3 p.m.: Biden discusses situation in Afghanistan
Police lights.
Coroner identifies man mortally wounded in shooting outside King Liquor