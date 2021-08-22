Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police investigate homicide outside King Liquor

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police reported that they responded to a homicide around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.

Reports say the accident happened at King Liquor located on 4374 Hilry Huckaby Drive. Police say two men got into an argument out side of the store. One of the men allegedly produced a gun and shot at the other man. The suspect then fled the scene. Police escorted the victim to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect is black male.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Boston Pioneer Days Festival celebrates 50 years
Leroy Bates, 33
Shreveport police officer faces rape charge
WAFB file photo of Gov. John Bel Edwards speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on May 1, 2021.
Gov. Edwards addresses state’s fourth COVID-19 surge; points out benefits of monoclonal antibody infusion
Arriaus Earl Taylor, 26
Shreveport man pleads guilty to 2017 slaying
Traci Ponder is the Public Information Officer for Bossier City, La
Mayor provides update on Bossier City employee

Latest News

Traci Ponder is the Public Information Officer for Bossier City, La
Mayor provides update on Bossier City employee
New Boston Pioneer Days Festival celebrates 50 years
New Boston Pioneer Days Festival celebrates their 50th year
New Boston Pioneer Days Festival celebrates their 50th year
An NOPD officer was fatally shot in Houston early this afternoon.
Off-duty New Orleans police officer killed in southwest Houston