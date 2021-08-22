Police investigate homicide outside King Liquor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police reported that they responded to a homicide around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.

Reports say the accident happened at King Liquor located on 4374 Hilry Huckaby Drive. Police say two men got into an argument out side of the store. One of the men allegedly produced a gun and shot at the other man. The suspect then fled the scene. Police escorted the victim to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect is black male.

