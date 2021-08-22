Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Off-duty New Orleans police officer killed in southwest Houston

An NOPD officer was fatally shot in Houston early this afternoon.
An NOPD officer was fatally shot in Houston early this afternoon.(Gray News)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An NOPD officer was fatally shot in Houston early this afternoon.

During a news conference, the Houston police chief says the officer is one of the two men who were shot at a restaurant just before 5:30 p.m.

Preliminary reports suggest two suspects came to the restaurant patio with guns drawn to rob the group the two men were with and shot.

Houston police tweeted out photos of the two men wanted in the shooting. They’re described as two black men who left the scene in a silver or gray Nissan Altima.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson released a statement regarding the fallen officer: “We have been made aware of this incident. We are certain the Houston Police Department will work diligently to find the perpetrators of this terrible crime. We are praying for the family of our fallen officer. We are also praying for the family of the second victim in this incident. I want the thank Houston Police Chief Troy Finner for his strong words of support tonight. I would also ask that you pray for the NOPD family as we begin to understand the enormous loss we have suffered. At this point, we will not be identifying the fallen officer and we ask that you respect the privacy of his family at this terrible time.”

Mayor Cantrell also gave a statement via Twitter: “My condolences go out to the family of our fallen officer and the NOPD team during this difficult time.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB file photo of Gov. John Bel Edwards speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on May 1, 2021.
Gov. Edwards addresses state’s fourth COVID-19 surge; points out benefits of monoclonal antibody infusion
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office confirms missing woman found dead
Leroy Bates, 33
Shreveport police officer faces rape charge
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Family mourns mother, daughter who died one day apart due to COVID-19
(Source: KPLC)
Caddo Parish Schools to accommodate requests for virtual learning

Latest News

New Boston Pioneer Days Festival celebrates 50 years
New Boston Pioneer Days Festival celebrates their 50th year
New Boston Pioneer Days Festival celebrates their 50th year
New Boston Pioneer Days Fest returns in Texas
New Boston Pioneer Days Fest returns in Texas
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19