Elderly woman stabbed, man arrested; 2 shootings reported about the same time

Police have shut down a section of West 70th Street
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An elderly woman is in serious condition after having been stabbed multiple times in her face and head, authorities say.

Officers were summoned to a residence on Abilene between Fairfield and Thornhill avenues at 5:29 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The call about an armed person came in when someone arrived to visit the woman and heard screaming inside the house, authorities said.

That drew as many as 17 police units and three Fire Department units to Abilene.

Police forced their way into the house and took a man into custody.

Meantime, police received reports of two shootings.

At 5:36 p.m., a half dozen Fire Department units were dispatched to the scene of a shooting at Linwood Avenue at West 70th Street, dispatch records show.

The Police Department sent seven units to that crime scene at 5:38 p.m. They now have West 70th closed between Linwood and St. Vincent Avenue.

Another shooting was reported at 6:11 p.m. just down the road at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive. More than a half dozen police units and a coroner’s office vehicle are at that scene.

That section of East 70th also has been closed.

DEVELOPING: KSLA News 12 has crews at the scenes and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

