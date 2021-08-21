Marshall to host 5th annual kids Sunday Fun Day

MARSHALL, Texas. (KSLA) - The city of Marshall will be hosting the 5th annual Kids Sunday Fun Day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22.

The event will include bounce houses, face painting, and more. The event is on 1 Peter Whetstone Square RM 307 and the event suggest participants social distance.

For more information call Tamika at 903-754-9441.

