Marshall to host 5th annual kids Sunday Fun Day

Downtown Marshall.
Downtown Marshall.(KLTV)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas. (KSLA) - The city of Marshall will be hosting the 5th annual Kids Sunday Fun Day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22.

The event will include bounce houses, face painting, and more. The event is on 1 Peter Whetstone Square RM 307 and the event suggest participants social distance.

For more information call Tamika at 903-754-9441.

