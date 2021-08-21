Heat Advisory today. Steamy days ahead!

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! By now, you may have heard of the dome of high pressure that kept Grace away, but its the same high pressure system bringing us the heat and dry weather for the weekend and the work week.

HEAT ADVISORY issued for Saturday that goes until 7pm this evening. We’ll have sunny skies with morning temperatures climbing throughout the 80s but highs today will be in the mid 90s. Once you add in the high humidity the afternoon hours will feel much more like 105+. Again when it’s humid, it makes it much harder for the body to cool off.

This evening temperatures will on onto the 90s under clear skies and finally settle into the upper 80s around 8pm this evening. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 70s under clear skies.

Sunday: Looking nice and sunny as you step out the door with dry weather as well but it’s going to be another blistering hot day! Highs will be in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. There likely will be another Heat Advisory issued for Sunday as well.

Dont forget about anything important in the car as it takes a very short amount of time for dangerous heat to build in the car.

Early next week not a whole lot changes. We’re tracking the beginning of the work to be the hottest with highs potentially in the triple digits for highs on Tuesday!! Temperatures and humidity will be high with little to no chances for isolated pop up showers for the afternoons.

TROPICS: Hurricane Grace is moving W over Mexico this morning and will weaken as it continues to move over land. Tropical Storm Henri may become a Hurricane this afternoon or later today as it moves northward to the NE coast. Landfall is likely in Connecticut on Sunday in an area that does not typically see tropical systems and in areas where there are many trees. Elsewhere seems fairly quiet for now.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.