Former “The Dukes of Hazzard” star to headline New Boston festival

NEW BOSTON, Texas. (KSLA) - The New Boston “Pioneer Days Festival” is planned to end Saturday, Aug. 21 with a bang!

The “Pioneer Days Festival” has been going on for a total of 50-years and is held in Bowie County, Texas. The event will feature multiple musicians to play in the pavilion at the festival grounds in New Boston. The headliner for the event is John Schneider who some may remember as Bo Duke from “The Dukes of Hazzard”. Schneider is also a country music artist with his band, which goes by the name “John Schneider and the Hazzard Band”. He is set to play later in the evening on Saturday.

The events on Saturday will kick off with a New Boston Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Breakfast at Fire Station #1 from 6:30 am to 9:30 am. Following the breakfast The Pioneer Days Parade will begin at 10 a.m. in downtown New Boston. Car enthusiast can look forward to a car show starting at 8 a.m. and even register their own cars to be judged in the show.

For more information on the New Boston “Pioneer Days Festival” or to see the festivals Facebook page, click here.

