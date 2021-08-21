Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

DeSoto parents concerned with COVID cases in schools; district responds

(Source: KSLA News 12)
(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several DeSoto parents say they are concerned the district isn’t doing enough to protect their children. However, the district contends they are.

“It’s been rough,” Melissa, one of the concerned parents, said. “Every time you turn around one of your neighbors is sick and all of them seem to have school aged children. Some of these are people who really did everything right. The ones who worked from home and did their part. We’re just two weeks into the school year.”

Melissa says by the end of the first week of school, her child had to quarantine due to someone in their class testing positive for COVID-19. She says she learned her son was a close contact from another parent, not the school. Now, her children are quarantined, but thankfully no one in the family has tested positive.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, six faculty and staff members in the district have tested positive for COVID-19, while 57 children have contracted the virus. Several parents have told KSLA even more students, faculty and staff have had to quarantine.

Earlier this month, the superintendent addressed rumors of more than 100 kids being out due to COVID-19.

“You see during flu season they will shut down to sanitize for the flu,” Melissa said. “I don’t see why we can’t do the same for this. Even if it’s just for a couple of days. Something has got to give. Too many people are getting sick right now. I know a lot of kids didn’t thrive with the virtual option, but it would be nice if it was there, even temporarily. At least until this current outbreak is under control. Because kids are getting sick left and right. Not just here, but everywhere.”

Another parent, who wished to not be named, said their child tested positive and has been home, but they have now contracted the virus themselves. The parent agrees with temporarily closing the school, sanitizing the building and giving time to let everyone quarantine.

“Now my other two children are sure to get it as well,” the parent said. “All because of carelessness. We have stayed away from any and everyone and did virtual school last year so we didn’t get this mess. Now look. It’s frustrating.”

DeSoto’s Superintendent released the following statement on Friday, Aug. 20:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Family mourns mother, daughter who died one day apart due to COVID-19
Image from the scene of a shooting on Baxter Street.
Argument with brother leads to man being fatally shot; victim identified by coroner’s office
Police received the call at 3:15 a.m. near the 1600 block of Magnolia Avenue in Shreveport’s...
Young woman shot while driving in Highland neighborhood; suspect sought
Caddo Lake (Source: KSLA)
Locals needed for upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production; paid roles available
Breanna Dinkins, DOB: 8/17/1998
Another ‘pepper spray bandit’ arrested after chase ends in crash

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 10,227 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
WAFB file photo of Gov. John Bel Edwards speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on May 1, 2021.
Gov. Edwards addresses state’s fourth COVID-19 surge; points out benefits of monoclonal antibody infusion
Carthage ISD
Carthage ISD to begin requiring students to wear masks on buses