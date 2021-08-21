DeSoto parents concerned with COVID cases in schools; district responds
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several DeSoto parents say they are concerned the district isn’t doing enough to protect their children. However, the district contends they are.
“It’s been rough,” Melissa, one of the concerned parents, said. “Every time you turn around one of your neighbors is sick and all of them seem to have school aged children. Some of these are people who really did everything right. The ones who worked from home and did their part. We’re just two weeks into the school year.”
Melissa says by the end of the first week of school, her child had to quarantine due to someone in their class testing positive for COVID-19. She says she learned her son was a close contact from another parent, not the school. Now, her children are quarantined, but thankfully no one in the family has tested positive.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, six faculty and staff members in the district have tested positive for COVID-19, while 57 children have contracted the virus. Several parents have told KSLA even more students, faculty and staff have had to quarantine.
Earlier this month, the superintendent addressed rumors of more than 100 kids being out due to COVID-19.
“You see during flu season they will shut down to sanitize for the flu,” Melissa said. “I don’t see why we can’t do the same for this. Even if it’s just for a couple of days. Something has got to give. Too many people are getting sick right now. I know a lot of kids didn’t thrive with the virtual option, but it would be nice if it was there, even temporarily. At least until this current outbreak is under control. Because kids are getting sick left and right. Not just here, but everywhere.”
Another parent, who wished to not be named, said their child tested positive and has been home, but they have now contracted the virus themselves. The parent agrees with temporarily closing the school, sanitizing the building and giving time to let everyone quarantine.
“Now my other two children are sure to get it as well,” the parent said. “All because of carelessness. We have stayed away from any and everyone and did virtual school last year so we didn’t get this mess. Now look. It’s frustrating.”
DeSoto’s Superintendent released the following statement on Friday, Aug. 20:
